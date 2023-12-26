SmackDown star receives thoughtful gift from Bayley

A WWE SmackDown Superstar recently received a thoughtful gift from Bayley. The star in question is her fellow Damage CTRL mate, Kairi Sane.

The 35-year-old made a shocking return to WWE earlier this year at Crown Jewel. The former Women's Tag Team Champion joined hands with the heel faction as she attacked Bianca Belair to help IYO SKY retain her title at the Saudi premium live event. Sane was further joined by Asuka to reform the Kabuki Warriors.

Kairi Sane took to Instagram to thank Bayley for her Christmas gift. She shared a picture of herself with the latter and the gifts she received from the 34-year-old. The leader of the faction gifted her stablemate some makeup accessories.

"Merry Christmas 💚🥳🎄🎁 Thank you so much for the fantastic gift, Bayley💝✨✨," she wrote.

With WWE teasing a potential breakup, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for Damage CTRL. They recently lost to their arch-rivals Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Michin, and Zelina Vega in an eight-woman Holiday Havoc Match.

Nick Aldis addresses the tension between Bayley and other members of Damage CTRL

During an episode of WWE's The Bump, Nick Aldis stated that the addition of new talents in a group often results in a shift in dynamics. The SmackDown General Manager believes Damage CTRL is falling prey to the same situation.

The 37-year-old addressed the tension within the group, as Bayley had looked out of sorts after the addition of Kairi Sane and Asuka. She is often kept out of the plans by other members of the stable.

"The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision...I understand politics, I understand the emerging dynamics between people. I understand, certainly from a talent's point of view, what's really going under the surface, right? Like I understand that deep down, everybody is a target. It just depends on the timing."

