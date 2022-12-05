An edited picture of Roman Reigns' WWE title recently caught the attention of Ricochet.

WWE's official Twitter handle recently asked fans to name the greatest WWE Champion of all time. The tweet also included a "Thinking Face" emoji with one of its eyebrows raised.

The tweet received a response from Ricochet, who said that WWE's Twitter handle answered its own question, and posted a GIF of The Rock.

In response, a fan shared an edited image that showed Ricochet with the WWE title that Roman Reigns currently holds as part of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Ricochet responded to the fan's edited image and had the following to say:

"Does look good on me."

How did fans react to Ricochet eyeing Roman Reigns' WWE title?

Most WWE fans in Ricochet's replies were supportive of his tweet. Check out some of the responses below:

Clarence94 @Clarence949 @KingRicochet The most underrated talent on the roster today. Damn Ric you definitely deserve a world title run. @KingRicochet The most underrated talent on the roster today. Damn Ric you definitely deserve a world title run.

monty-_-! @EDITZ81265639 @KingRicochet the one and I only true wwe world champion ricochet!!!!!! @KingRicochet the one and I only true wwe world champion ricochet!!!!!!

Gavin @gavinwainio @KingRicochet Nah fr tho this needs to happen. So many potential matchups that I’d love to see. Hopefully this happens sometime in the future @KingRicochet Nah fr tho this needs to happen. So many potential matchups that I’d love to see. Hopefully this happens sometime in the future

For those unaware, The Tribal Chief has never faced Ricochet in a singles match. Judging by the 34-year-old's tweet, it looks like he would love to get his hands on Reigns' WWE title belt.

Interestingly, Ricochet recently spoke about the possibility of The Rock beating Reigns for both his belts. He also added that he would love to wrestle Reigns for the titles.

"Yeah, I mean because The Rock is just the best in the world. Who else is it gonna be, you know what I mean? I mean, Roman is on a freaking roll right now, I’d like to get my hands on him too. I think, I know Roman is Roman but I’m never gonna say nobody will beat me. I’m not ever gonna say that, you ain’t never gonna find that. But, The Rock is just, I mean.. I don’t even know what to say. What can you say? He can do anything he wants to do.”

Although it seems highly unlikely that Ricochet will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, his fans would love nothing but to see him hold a top title somewhere down the line.

Do you see Ricochet winning the WWE Championship in the distant future? Sound off!

