"Who else is it gonna be?" - SmackDown Superstar thinks WWE legend would end Roman Reigns' title reign 

Ricochet recently predicted that The Rock could end Roman Reigns' era-defining reign with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It's no secret that The Brahma Bull has been heavily rumored to fight his cousin at WrestleMania 39. The potential match is arguably the biggest dream showdown in modern WWE history. Having run through most of WWE's roster, there aren't many big names left for The Tribal Chief to defend his title against.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Ricochet spoke about the dream match and named his pick to win. The former Intercontinental Champion feels the Hollywood star could put down Reigns.

He explained that though The Tribal Chief is currently at the top of his game on SmackDown, The Brahma Bull could do "anything he wants to do."

"Yeah, I mean because The Rock is just the best in the world. Who else is it gonna be, you know what I mean? I mean, Roman Reigns is on a freaking roll right now, I’d like to get my hands on him too. I think, I know Roman is Roman but I’m never gonna say nobody will beat me... But, The Rock is just, I mean... What can you say? He can do anything he wants to do," said Ricochet. (H/T - Fightful)

Roman Reigns is "ready" for The Rock.

A few days back on Logan Paul's podcast, IMPAULSIVE, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, was asked about the possibility of facing The Great One.

In his typically calm demeanor, Roman Reigns said he has already defeated many big names and is ready if a match with The Rock materializes.

"I'm up for anybody like I said. They keep trying, everybody keeps trying on this one. If it works out then I'm ready and it seems like it's been that way, all the big names, all the big stars, whether they're from our business, from the movies to the internet now. I've been in a very cool group to where these things have kind of just come to me, so hopefully they'll just continue to do that with them," The Tribal Chief said.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns on if he’s facing The Rock at Wrestlemania 39 🍿 Roman Reigns on if he’s facing The Rock at Wrestlemania 39 🍿 https://t.co/2AJENZKzFi

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend his coveted titles against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 on November 5th. It remains to be seen when, or if at all, The Rock finally shows up and lays down a massive challenge to Reigns.

Do you see The Brahma Bull besting The Tribal Chief if they go to war at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

