34-year-old star sends a message ahead of WWE return after four months

A popular WWE Superstar will make his return to television on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown after an absence of over four months. The name in question is a former Imperium member.

Giovanni Vinci was kicked out of his former faction following a tag team loss with partner Ludwig Kaiser to The New Day on the April 22 edition of Monday Night RAW. Vinci has been absent from television since. However, he was a part of the WWE Draft 2024 and was picked by the blue brand.

The Stamford-based company has been airing several vignettes for the Italian star lately, hinting towards Vinci's return to the character he played in NXT before joining forces with Ludwig Kaiser. During the latest edition of the blue brand's show, it was revealed that he would show up on the first SmackDown of September 2024.

Giovanni Vinci took to his Instagram account earlier today to share another vignette. In the video, the SmackDown star can be heard speaking Italian, hyping his return to television.

"Inspire, rise above, and win with honor. This is my purpose. This is not my return. It's my arrival. Soon, everyone will remember my name. Vinci, Giovanni Vinci," he said in Italian.

Wrestling veteran praises Giovanni Vinci's former WWE tag team partner

Imperium featuring Gunther and the tag team of Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser was an integral part of Monday Night RAW. Vinci's exit from the faction has not affected the other two members, who continue to impress the fans with their work.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, praised Kaiser. The 63-year-old added that the former NXT Tag Team Champion impresses every time he makes his entrance.

"This guy is all about nuances, bro. Bro, you can tell immediately if somebody's got it and gets it on their ring entrance. You can tell immediately. And every single thing this dude does on his ring entrance is so meticulous and so calculated. These are the nuances, bro, that if you don't understand it. You'll never see it," he said. [From 2:55 to 3:28]

With Gunther and Kaiser being RAW superstars, it remains to be seen if the two will ever lock horns with Giovanni Vinci, who will be making his television return as a part of the blue brand instead.

