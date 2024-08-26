"You can tell immediately" – Veteran breaks down Ludwig Kaiser's WWE performances (Exclusive)

Ludwig Kaiser has mostly wrestled as a singles competitor in WWE since Giovanni Vinci was kicked out of the Imperium faction in April. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently gave his thoughts on the German's character and attention to detail.

Kaiser is the son of the late German wrestling legend Axel Dieter. The 34-year-old won the NXT Tag Titles twice with Vinci earlier in his career. However, he is best known for performing as Gunther's sidekick on the main roster since 2022.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 that Kaiser has impressed him:

"This guy is all about nuances, bro. Bro, you can tell immediately if somebody's got it and gets it on their ring entrance. You can tell immediately. And every single thing this dude does on his ring entrance is so meticulous and so calculated. These are the nuances, bro, that if you don't understand it you'll never see it." [2:55 – 3:28]

In the video above, Russo also explained how Kaiser could have been a huge babyface if WWE's creative team booked him differently.

Vince Russo compares Ludwig Kaiser to Drake Maverick

Before joining WWE in 2017, Drake Maverick made his name as Rockstar Spud in TNA. The Englishman was once on-screen allies with EC3 and former TNA President Dixie Carter.

Vince Russo added that Ludwig Kaiser's character work reminds him of Maverick's TNA performances in the mid-2010s:

"When you [EC3], Dixie, and Spud used to be in the ring and the way Spud would position his feet when he stood, it's stuff like that, Chris, where if you get it you see it, and you know they're purposely doing these little things that make you just say, 'This guy's a freaking pro.' He's [Kaiser] definitely one of those guys." [3:39 – 4:09]

Russo also questioned why Kaiser's former tag team partner Giovanni Vinci was removed from Imperium and immediately drafted to a different show.

What do you want to see next from Ludwig Kaiser? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

