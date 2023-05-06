34-year-old star threatens to "break" Bobby Lashley

Bronson Reed has warned Bobby Lashley ahead of Backlash 2023, where the two challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship in a three-way match.

The All Mighty and Theory are no strangers to each other, having gone to war several times during the past year for the US Title, most notably at SummerSlam 2022. Reed, who has been on a collision course with Lashley, interfered in a match between the latter and Austin Theory on RAW.

This resulted in a three-way title bout being announced for Backlash. Lashley recently tweeted that he would take the US Title with him to SmackDown and took a shot at Reed. The 34-year-old quickly retaliated, warning Bobby Lashley that he would "beat" and "break" him this Saturday night.

He also referenced an iconic quote from the 2007 movie; There Will Be Blood. Check out the former NXT North American Champion's tweet below:

"Run things haha. BOBBY. I will beat you and break you. You will lose. I DRINK YOUR MILKSHAKE!" tweeted Bronson Reed.

Bobby Lashley is expected to feud with Roman Reigns

If a recent report is anything to go by, fans can expect Roman Reigns to finally put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley. The Tribal Chief has run through almost the entire WWE roster at this point, barring a select few, one of them being The All Mighty.

A recent update by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer indicates the feud could materialize now that both performers have been drafted to SmackDown. Considering WWE is eying to have Lashley take on Reigns, it's safe to assume his chances of winning the US Title are pretty low.

A feud between Lashley and Roman Reigns sounds like a slam dunk on paper, and the two could bring the house down whenever they face off in the ring.

Can Bronson Reed win the United States Championship at Backlash 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

