34-year-old star undergoing a name change upon joining WWE, ridiculed by Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo questioned a recent name change that has taken place in the company. Hikuleo, who recently made his TV programming debut, was renamed Tala Tonga.
Tala Tonga first showed up at Night of Champions, where he helped Solo Sikoa defeat Jacob Fatu. The 34-year-old was also present on SmackDown this week, where he, along with other members of Sikoa's Bloodline, beat down The Samoan Werewolf.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "BroDown," Vince Russo noted that he's a huge fan of Jacob Fatu:
"If you have been listening to me, I have been putting Fatu over to the moon because this guy is genuinely cool. This guy got the IT factor. This guy reeks, drips and is soaked in charisma."
However, the former WWE writer was not impressed with the names of Solo Sikoa's faction members, noting that they all sound the same.
"When the heels do the run in at end and the announcers are calling the Samoans by name, are you kidding me with these names? The names are so freaking similar. Are you freaking kidding me? Can we not give them names that we know?" [From 42:57 to 44:03]
WWE has changed many stars' names upon their arrival in the company. Tonga Loa also had his name tweaked as he was known as Tanga Loa in his previous promotion.
