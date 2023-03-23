34-year-old undefeated WWE star wants massive showdown against Austin Theory for the United States Championship

Austin Theory is one of the rising and hottest acts in WWE, with the United States Championship around his waist for the second time in his career on the main roster. However, Theory has several targets on his back as champion, including Bronson Reed, who wants to face him for the title in the near future.

Last year, Austin Theory went under slight character development in WWE when the new regime decided to make him a main event-type talent. He later won his second United States Championship by defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series 2022.

In the coming weeks, he will defend his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Speaking to the Overnight Crowd, former North American Champion Bronson Reed heaped praise on the current US champ, expressing his interest in beating Theory for the title. Check it out:

"Yeah, 100%. You know, I was the North American Champion in NXT and I think it's only fitting that I become the United States Champion in WWE. Austin Theory is someone that has grown over the last few years into a main event-type talent, but I can see myself steam rolling him as well. So once he's done playing fun and games with Big Match John, maybe he can step foot in the ring on RAW and we can get it done." (From 3:48 to 4:15)

It will be interesting to see which superstar ends Theory's reign as the United States Champion in WWE.

Austin Theory recently defeated Montez Ford on WWE RAW

Last month, Austin Theory successfully defended the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. However, his victory came due to Montez Ford getting injured during the match which allowed Logan Paul to attack Seth Rollins.

Recently, Montez Ford has been climbing the ranks as a singles superstar and fans want him to begin his journey as a solo competitor on the red brand. Last week, Austin Theory beat Angelo Dawkins on the red brand.

Last Monday, Ford and Theory decided to step inside the squared circle to handle the business. However, A-Town beat one-half of Street Profits heading into WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see what the young star does in the company after he is able to beat John Cena and retain his United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

