34-year-old WWE star competes in his first tag team match on WWE SmackDown

The Motor City Machine Guns clashed with JC Mateo and Talla Tonga in a tag team match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. This was Talla's first time competing in a tag match in the company.He made his in-ring debut last week, which was also his first televised match, against Jimmy Uso, whom he defeated. On the SummerSlam fallout episode of WWE SmackDown, the MFT member wrestled his second match on the blue brand.Alex Shelley and JC Mateo started things off. Shelley hit Mateo with several strikes and a kick. He tagged Sabin, who nailed JC with a dropkick and wiped him out with a suicide dive. Motor City Machine Guns double-teamed on JC Mateo, and they tried to go for Skull and Bones, but Talla Tonga attacked Alex Shelley and sent him crashing into the barricade.Talla took down Shelley with a chop and tagged JC Mateo. Shelley tagged Chris Sabin, who hit JC with a crossbody, a superkick, and a tornado DDT. Shelley entered the ring, and Motor City Machine Guns doubled-teamed on JC Mateo.They attacked Talla Tonga, who was on the apron, but got taken down with a clothesline by JC Mateo. Motor City Machine Guns attacked JC and were about to go for Skull and Bones, but Talla Tonga stopped them. He planted Sabin with a Chokeslam and pinned him to win the match for his team.Talla Tonga is currently undefeated in WWE. He is the latest addition to the MFTs and is related to Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga. He is the tallest member of the heel faction.Jacob Fatu used to be a member of the group, but he left and turned babyface. It'll be interesting to see who will be Talla Tonga's next opponent on the blue brand.