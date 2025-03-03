34-year-old WWE star issues statement ahead of huge title match against Rhea Ripley

A WWE star is set to compete in a title match against Rhea Ripley on this week's WWE RAW. She issued a statement ahead of this match.

IYO SKY has been on a quest to win the Women's World Title for the past couple of weeks. After failing to win the Royal Rumble match, she got an opportunity to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match against Liv Morgan. However, Rhea Ripley, while trying to help IYO, accidentally got her disqualified. This upset the Damage CTRL member.

Hence, to make things right, Mami offered her a Women's World Title match on this week's show on the red brand.

Ahead of this title clash, IYO SKY took to social media and commented about the upcoming match.

"No matter where you are born, no matter how small you are, you can make your dreams come true if you put in the effort no matter who you are. Believe in myself. Make the impossible possible. Tomorrow night..... This is my road to #WrestleMania #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix."

Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 kicked off with the namesake match where six women competed for a chance to compete at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Championship. Bianca Belair overcame a lot of adversity in the match and emerged the victor.

Following the win, Belair was standing on the entrance ramp when Rhea Ripley walked out to confront her next potential challenger. However, they were not alone as IYO SKY also walked out to join them. After this win, Bianca Belair could be facing either IYO or Rhea at WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see if IYO SKY will be able to dethrone Mami and head into WrestleMania 41 as the champion for the second year in a row.

