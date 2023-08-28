34-year-old WWE star makes a request for a match at upcoming show

A WWE star recently requested a match against their current rivals at an upcoming show.

When Dana Brooke first made her debut on the main roster as Charlotte Flair's sidekick, it looked like the future might be bright for her, considering who she was aligning herself with.

However, her career has been floundering for the most part. After spending years on the roster and only winning the now-defunct 24/7 Championship, Dana Brooke was taken off television before she was sent down to NXT.

Over the past few weeks, she has been feuding with Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice in NXT, where she has shown an edgier and more aggressive version of herself. Their feud spilled onto social media when Elektra and Dana were engaged and a back-and-forth exchange after the former took a shot at Kelani, whom Brooke is mentoring in NXT.

Dana Brooke ended the exchange by asking for a match against Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice.

"Aw thx for helping my #givedanabrookeachance - but how about Giving us, @kelani_wwe & I a chance on Tuesday? @elektralopezwwe & @lolavicewwe vs @kelani_wwe & the OG Killa Barbie!"

Check out the tweet here:

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke wrote a heartfelt message for Bray Wyatt

A couple of days ago, the wrestling community was shocked to hear that Bray Wyatt had passed away due to a heart attack. He had been away from the ring due to some serious health issues since early this year. The news came as a shock to many people.

Dana Brooke took the time to write a heartfelt message for Wyatt, which she shared on social media.

"I am in a loss of words… Bray was the sweetest, kindest, & by far the most creative minds anyone ever knew! His passion for being a wrestler, friend, BROTHER, son, & most of all FATHER was incomparable to anyone else!!!"

She continued:

"I loved picking your brain about creative outlooks on certain things, I loved being able to share moments like these in the ring, it’s not only about that minute on TV with you, it was the process of the whole day putting it together to be the best it possibly could! MY HEART IS WITH @joseann_alexie & your whole family! LISTEN…You got the whole 🌎 in your 🤚🏼’s…. You are up there with all the brothers.. may your soul rest in peace!" she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if moving down to NXT will help elevate Dana's career to new heights.

What did you make of Dana Brooke's challenge? Sound off in the comments section.