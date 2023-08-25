"You are up there with all the brothers" - WWE Superstar Dana Brooke pens down a heartfelt message about Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's sudden demise at only 36 has shaken the wrestling industry to its core. Fans, pundits, coworkers and veterns are all taken aback by the unfortunate news. Among many others, WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has shared a heartwarming message about The Eater of Worlds as a tribute to the late star.

Reports from Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful suggest that Wyatt had COVID earlier this year, exacerbating his heart issues. While recovering from a life and career-threatening illness, the 36-year-old passed away from a heart attack.

Following the former Universal Champion's demise, Dana Brooke posted an emotional message on Instagram to express her feelings. The 34-year-old female star shared that Bray Wyatt was one of the sweetest, kindest, and most creative minds in the business.

"I am in a loss of words… Bray was the sweetest, kindest, & by far the most creative minds anyone ever knew! His passion for being a wrestler, friend, BROTHER, son, & most of all FATHER was incomparable to anyone else!!! I loved picking your brain about creative outlooks on certain things, I loved being able to share moments like these in the ring, it’s not only about that minute on TV with you, it was the process of the whole day putting it together to be the best it possibly could! MY HEART IS WITH @joseann_alexie & your whole family! LISTEN…You got the whole 🌎 in your 🤚🏼’s…. You are up there with all the brothers.. may your soul rest in peace!" she wrote.

Brooke left no stone unturned to pay her respect to the former Universal Champion, as the latter is all over her Instagram stories as well.

WWE's reported plans on Friday Night SmackDown after Bray Wyatt's passing

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion is facing a massive task in terms of creative after Wyatt's tragic passing.

The news was broken by Triple H, and now it appears the Chief Content Officer plans to pay respect for the late star on the blue show.

As per BWE (via Xero News), every plan scheduled for SmackDown has been scrapped until further notice. WWE's only focus in the meantime is on Bray Wyatt's family.

Friday Night SmackDown is expected to be a tribute show for The Eater of Worlds. However, there's no confirmation as of yet. Only time will tell how Triple H and the company bring out the best for the late 36-year-old star tonight.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

