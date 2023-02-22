34-year-old WWE star poses with Judgment Day member for a recent photoshoot

WWE announcer Cathy Kelly recently posed with Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley for a photoshoot.

Ripley competed at the Elimination Chamber premium live event alongside her stablemate Finn Balor, where the duo faced Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix, in a mixed tag team match. Although both teams put in equal effort, it was The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon who won the match, despite distractions from Dominik Mysterio.

Taking to social media, Kelly uploaded a few photos of herself alongside The Eradicator as she wrote:

"mother’s day came early this year 😈"

Check out Cathy Kelly's Instagram post below:

Damian Priest recently heaped praise on WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently heaped praise on his stablemate and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

While speaking on FOX News, The Archer of Infamy mentioned how proud he is of The Eradicator. He also stated that there is another side to Ripley that only her close friends know.

"That’s my homie. Man, I’m so proud of her. What I see is the cuffs are off. There’s nothing holding her back. She’s just letting loose. People who know her but are close to her like myself, we knew that she had this other side that, even as much as she accomplished, the WWE Universe and even her peers hadn’t seen everything Rhea could give."

Priest further added that he wants Rhea to get everything she wants because the latter deserves it. He also stated that The Eradicator has been working hard to earn everything in her career.

He detailed:

"And I don’t think she has yet, but she’s definitely letting loose, and we’re getting to see a whole new level of Rhea Ripley. She’s earning everything and I can’t wait to see her just take everything that she deserves."

Rhea Ripley is set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Do you think Rhea will be able to win the SmackDown Women's Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

