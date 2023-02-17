"I’m so proud of her" - Former United States Champion praises Rhea Ripley's rise in WWE

After her quick ascendency to the top of WWE's women's division, Rhea Ripley has received praise from her Judgment Day teammate, Damian Priest.

Along with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, both Priest and Ripley have had a career resurgence over the past year, becoming part of The Judgment Day, with WWE providing all four stars the opportunity to showcase their skills on the mic as well as in the ring.

Ripley recently achieved the biggest win of her career as she won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, punching her ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. Speaking with FOX News, Damian Priest stated that fans are finally seeing the Rhea that he has known for years.

"That’s my homie. Man, I’m so proud of her. What I see is the cuffs are off. There’s nothing holding her back. She’s just letting loose. People who know her but are close to her like myself, we knew that she had this other side that, even as much as she accomplished, the WWE Universe and even her peers hadn’t seen everything Rhea could give."

He added:

"And I don’t think she has yet, but she’s definitely letting loose, and we’re getting to see a whole new level of Rhea Ripley. She’s earning everything and I can’t wait to see her just take everything that she deserves." (H/T FOX News)

Following her massive victory at the Royal Rumble, the Australian star will now face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte Flair is ready for Rhea Ripley

Despite the Judgment Day's eradicator currently on the run of a lifetime, her WrestleMania opponent is ready to defend her championship.

During a recent interview with Les Anti-Pods de la lutte, Charlotte Flair hyped her match with Ripley, saying their match is undoubtedly main event quality.

"Rhea and I are main event quality. It's a main event story and I want to be the main event with her cause I know it's going to be that good." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair are no strangers to facing each other on the Grandest Stage of Them All, having squared off at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Championship.

