34-year-old WWE star reacts to Dominik Mysterio's disrespectful action on female wrestler

Dominik Mysterio and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan gained the upper hand this week on WWE RAW against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest with the help of their Judgment Day stablemates. Dom and Morgan are set to battle The Terror Twins at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

Although Priest and Ripley managed to put away The Judgment Day at first, the numbers game proved detrimental for the former World Champions in the end. They wound up battered by their former family.

Taking to Instagram, JD McDonagh reacted to a gesture made by 'Dirty' Dom after the beatdown. The former NXT North American Champion called for Liv Morgan's attention, then removed her shirt which he had wrapped around his waist, and placed it on Rhea Ripley's face. Ripley immediately threw it off.

"Wholsome. Family. Fun," JD McDonagh wrote.

You can watch JD McDonagh's Instagram story here.

Rhea Ripley later took to social media to highlight a moment during the commotion when Damian Priest slammed Dominik Mysterio, using an NSFW reference. Heading into the premium live event in Germany, 'Dirty' Dom has a ton of heat. It will be interesting to see how the young Mysterio is received by the Berlin crowd.

Rhea Ripley reveals which WWE star suggested her monicker 'Mami'

At WWE SummerSlam, The Judgment Day decided to boot Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest out of the faction. But The Terror Twins have become a major adversary they need to conquer despite the number's game.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhea Ripley discussed about her now famous monicker 'Mami.' Although it was Damian Priest who suggested it to her, she feels after all this time she has completely embodied the role to perfection. Ripley went on to claim that her WWE on-screen persona is who she is:

"I'm 27 now, I know who I am. The whole Mami persona, it's who I am. The Mami name might have came from Damian Priest because I wore a 'I'm your Papi' shirt and I was trying to run with the Papi thing and they were like, 'Maybe not.' He was like, 'You're Mami. Just be Mami.' I was like, 'You know what, you were right. I am Mami.'"

Watch the clip above as Rhea Ripley sends a warning to Charlotte Flair and teases a potential match against Bianca Belair.

