Rhea Ripley makes NSFW reference to her relationship with Dominik Mysterio following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley hilariously mocked Dominik Mysterio following this week's edition of RAW. The Judgment Day attacked Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley this past Monday night.

The Terror Twins (Priest and Ripley) will be facing Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31. Following the confrontation on RAW, Ripley shared an image on her Instagram story of Priest knocking Mysterio to the canvas. She noted that Mysterio was "always a bottom" in her hilarious post, and you can check it out on Instagram by clicking here.

Ripley takes hilarious shot at Mysterio on Instagram.

Ripley and Mysterio were in a storyline relationship that ended after he betrayed her at WWE SummerSlam. Dirty Dom is now aligned with Liv Morgan and shared a kiss with the Women's World Champion after betraying Ripley at SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley sends warning to injured WWE Superstar

RAW star Rhea Ripley recently sent a warning to Charlotte Flair ahead of her return to action.

Charlotte Flair went down with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus last year. The injury occurred during the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown in a singles match against Asuka. The Queen has not competed in a match in 2024 but has been keeping fans updated during her recovery.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the 27-year-old sent a message to Flair ahead of her return. She boasted about defeating the veteran at WrestleMania 39 and claimed she could do it again.

"Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, Princess. Get back and be safe because Mami's gonna put you back down." [2:09 – 2:23]

You can check out the interview with Ripley in the video below:

Rhea Ripley held the Women's World Championship for 380 days before having to relinquish it following WWE WrestleMania XL due to injury. Liv Morgan captured the title at King and Queen of the Ring in May, and only time will tell if The Eradicator will be able to regain the title she never lost down the line.

