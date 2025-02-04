34-year-old WWE star's losing streak continues on RAW; hasn't won a match in 70 days

Ludwig Kaiser's losing streak on RAW continued on the latest episode of the red brand, as he suffered another defeat on the WWE Royal Rumble fallout show. He collided with Penta in a singles match.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion eliminated him from the Rumble, which is why the match happened. The last time Kaiser won a match on WWE RAW was during the November 25, 2024, episode, where he defeated Bron Breakker via DQ.

During his match against Penta, the heel star hit the latter with a few stomps in the corner. Penta countered with a hurricanrana and delivered a kick in the corner. He then sent the Imperium member over the top rope but ran into a right hand. Ludwig Kaiser executed a Death Valley Driver on his opponent, slamming him onto the apron.

Trending

He hit a clothesline in the ring and got a two-count. Kaiser ran into a chop and Penta nailed him with a backstabber off the turnbuckle for another two-count. After the former TNA wrestler hit Ludwig with a handstand kick in the corner, the two WWE stars exchanged blows. Penta wiped out his opponent with a Tope Con Hilo.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Penta hit his finishing move and won the match. Jackie Redmond tried to interview him after the bout, but Pete Dunne interrupted. Ludwig Kaiser blindsided Penta while he was distracted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback