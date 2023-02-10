34-year-old WWE star says Rhea Ripley used to go to shows to watch his matches as a fan

Rhea Ripley is one of the top female stars in WWE at the moment. She is set to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Prior to becoming a superstar, she used to go to live shows as a fan and watch Bronson Reed's matches.

Bronson Reed spent 11 years in the Australian independent circuit. He joined the global wrestling juggernaut in 2019 as part of the NXT roster. He eventually won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match. The 34-year-old became the first Australian and non-American wrestler to hold the NXT North American Championship.

He was released in August 2021 and recently returned on the December 19, 2022, episode of WWE RAW. He aided The Miz in defeating Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. Bronson Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler to qualify for the Elimination Chamber for the United States Championship in Montreal.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble That was a damn great debut match for Bronson Reed. Looked like a monster. The crowd audibly gasped when he went for his big splash. I'm impressed. That was a damn great debut match for Bronson Reed. Looked like a monster. The crowd audibly gasped when he went for his big splash. I'm impressed.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After the Bell, the former MCW Heavyweight Champion discussed the rise of Australian stars in pro-wrestling. He said the following about Rhea Ripley:

"Actually Rhea Ripley used to come to live shows and watch me in the crowd as a fan and then, and then years later as soon as she started wrestling, I'm like, okay she's gonna be, you know, on TV. I could see straight away she's incredible and now she's a WrestleMania headliner, like it's incredible," Bronson Reed said. (34:20 - 34:40)

WWE veteran suggested a character change for Rhea Ripley

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Rhea Ripley needs to get rid of the 'goth stuff' and turn into a babyface. He questioned who The Eradicator could feud with in the future once she becomes the Women's Champion.

"So now, you're getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let's really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan," said Vince on Writing with Russo. "If she is the heel WWE Women's Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it's not Becky, then who is it?" (9:24 - 10:08)

The Nightmare won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble and will take on Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Poll : 0 votes