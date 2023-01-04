34-year-old WWE star should turn heel like Dominik Mysterio, wrestling veteran says

Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno believes WWE's decision-makers should revive Ricochet's career by booking him as a bad guy.

The acrobatic SmackDown Superstar is widely regarded as one of the most talented performers in wrestling right now. However, he has struggled to reach the next level as a singles competitor since joining the main roster from NXT in 2019.

On K100, Disco Inferno used Dominik Mysterio's heel turn as an example to show that some wrestlers' fortunes can turn around after a character transformation:

"I would give him [Ricochet] a shot as a heel, like who would have thought that Dominik would have been as good a heel as he is? Maybe turning him heel can unlock some emotion that we haven't seen yet and he can become more comfortable on the mic, so I would give that a shot. He's not some big drawing babyface. He's a good act that can't really talk, so the people don't get behind him as much as they could." [0:23 – 0:53]

As Disco Inferno referenced, Dominik Mysterio has become more relevant than ever since turning heel in September 2022. He currently performs alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley as a member of The Judgment Day on RAW.

Is Ricochet capable of more in WWE?

The former Intercontinental Champion has worked as a babyface throughout his five years in WWE. The 34-year-old recently teamed up with Braun Strowman to defeat Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on the December 23, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Ricochet appeared on-screen with Mexican legend Konnan during his time as the Prince Puma character in Lucha Underground. Responding to Disco Inferno's comments, Konnan explained how good the high-flyer really is:

"Ricochet is without a doubt one of the most talented and charismatic and creative performers I've ever seen," Konnan said. "There's a lot more that we haven't seen of him. They haven't really let him be himself. Bro, this kid's amazing, dude. He's not even doing one fourth of what he can do, so let him fly and you'll see this guy is very special. His problem is, like you said, he can't talk." [1:11 – 1:34]

In November 2021, Ricochet revealed that he is open to performing as a bad guy if WWE's creative team wants him to undergo a character change.

