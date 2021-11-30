"I can be a bad guy if I need to" - Ricochet comments on a possible heel turn

Ricochet was on the latest episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin. The SmackDown star spoke about his career in the WWE and his recent move to the blue brand during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Ricochet also spoke about turning heel in the future. He mentioned that his character needed the support and adulation of the fans to put on high-octane matches in the ring.

Here's what Ricochet had to say:

"I mean, the thing about Ricochet is one of the key things that kind of drives him is the WWE Universe. Especially at the moment, especially with guys like Sheamus out there, Ricochet wants to go out there and show."

The Future of Flight ruled out any heel turn for the time being but he clarified that he could be the bad guy if the situation demanded it, saying:

"I've been doing this for a long time. Like you said, back in PWG, being the bad guy was kind of my bread and butter there for years. That's where I kind of got my popularity. Yeah. So if I need to be a bad guy, we all know that I can be a bad guy if I need to be but right now, I don't think I need to be. I think I could still go out there, tell somebody to shut up, smack them in the face, and still have the universe behind me."

Ricochet has had some good outings after moving to SmackDown

The Future of Flight has featured heavily on WWE TV since his move to the blue brand. A couple of weeks ago, Ricochet answered Drew McIntyre's open challenge and smacked him across the face. What followed was an intense matchup ending when Drew delivered a picture perfect Claymore as Ricochet looked to hit a Moonsault.

Even at Survivor Series, Ricochet was the last SmackDown Superstar in the 25-man dual brand Battle Royal. Ricochet tried to push Omos over the ropes. But the colossus was too strong and launched Ricochet over the ropes to be the last man standing.

