34-year-old WWE Superstar finally provides an update about Braun Strowman's injury

Braun Strowman has been out of action for a large part of this year after suffering an injury back in May. While the star himself has provided updates in the past, now, another WWE star has spoken about his return to action and what fans can expect. Ricochet, his tag team partner, recently opened up about Strowman's condition.

Ricochet and Braun Strowman started to work as a tag team for some time in WWE. While their efforts were not met with the greatest success, that didn't stop them from teaming together and defeating quite a few other opponents.

Unfortunately, in May, Strowman suffered an injury that put him out of action. He went through level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. However, he provided an update in June that he was cleared to start training again.

He's still been gone from WWE throughout this time, and now Ricochet has provided an update about his health while talking to Ten Count Media. He stated that Strowman is doing great.

“He’s doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner. I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait him to get back. He’s doing great.” [00:09 - 00:51]

While the "little surgery" Ricochet spoke of was more complicated than that, it's still quite interesting to see that Braun Strowman is well on the way to recovery at this time.

We at Sportskeeda wish Braun Strowman a swift recovery from his injury.

