34-year-old WWE Superstar returns after 105 days in a big match on RAW

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed defeated Cedric Alexander during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Reed has been on a roll for the past few weeks, after convincingly putting away both the members of the Alpha Academy, the former NXT star was scheduled to face Alexander this week in singles competition.

In the match's opening stages, the former tag team champion looked impressive as he hit a missile dropkick on Reed from the top rope. When the action spilled to ringside, Alexander hit multiple suicide dives as he took control of the match.

However, a small mistake allowed allowed Reed into the match. The Aussie star hit a crossbody before following it up with a senton. Reed eventually hit Alexander with the Tsunami to secure an impressive win on RAW.

This was Alexander's first television appearance since June. He was last seen in action when he teamed up with Shelton Benjamin to take on the Indus Sher duo of Sanga and Veer on an episode of RAW.

It will be interesting to see what's next for 'Big' Bronson Reed.

