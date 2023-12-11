34-year-old WWE Superstar shares a cryptic update following SmackDown

A WWE Superstar shared a cryptic update on social media following an appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The name in question is Mia Yim. The O.C. member was taken out by Damage CTRL on the November 17 episode of SmackDown after she was approached by Bianca Belair to be a part of her team for Survivor Series: WarGames. Just like Yim, Zelina Vega suffered the same fate that night. It was Becky Lynch who later joined forces with Charlotte, Bianca, and Shotzi.

But the rivalry between these superstars did not end even after the WarGames match. On the December 1, 2023, edition of SmackDown, WWE announced a singles match featuring Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the Tribute to the Troops episode of the blue brand on December 8.

As Asuka entered the ring alongside Damage CTRL (barring Bayley), Zelina Vega and Mia Yim returned to attack IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. The two were joined by Bianca Belair and Shotzi as a massive brawl broke out on the ramp.

Mia Yim recently took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic update. She posted a photograph of herself and shared a message with her followers:

"You have to hurt in order to know. Fall in order to grow. Lose in order to gain. Because most of life’s lessons are learned in pain," Mia Yim wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see how WWE manages to fit Mia Yim and Zelina Vega into the storyline surrounding Damage CTRL. Charlotte Flair's unfortunate injury scare on SmackDown might be a blessing in disguise for the two superstars who haven't had much TV time recently.

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson praised fellow stablemate Mia Yim

Mia Yim is the only female member of The O.C., the faction featuring AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

In an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Anderson showed his appreciation for the female superstar. He believes that WWE is yet to witness her visual charisma.

"She’s the equalizer of the group and I think she adds such a cool element because everyone’s seen A.J. Styles, they’ve seen The Good Brothers with AJ. They know what we have and then it just adds a whole other really cool element. She really is so cool and she’s so nice and she’s got that visual charisma that the WWE really hasn’t got the chance to see yet. I think she was in NXT before and I think her only chance up on RAW before was with that group, she had a mask on or something [RETRIBUTION]. So I think it’s good that she can be her now. We’re itching to get The O.C. moving," Anderson said.

