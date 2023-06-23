35-year-old current Champion says he doesn't want a new title design despite Roman Reigns and others getting one

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Asuka have all received new Championships and new designs. With the trend of WWE rebranding and outright introducing new titles, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther stated that he is fine with the one he has and sees no need to change it.

For over 371+ days, The Ring General has dominated the Intercontinental title scene and run through every opponent put in front of him - from newcomers to veterans and legends. Many believe that he will surpass Honky Tonk Man's record-breaking Intercontinental title reign of 454 days. In order to reach that mark, Gunther has to remain Champion until September 7th, 2023.

When Gunther was asked on The Ten Count podcast about whether he wanted to follow Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Asuka in getting a new title design, he simply said that he is fine with it and actually preferred the older design with white straps:

"I'm fine with the one I got. I personally always liked the old design with the white strap. But things got to develop and things got to move forward and I think it's just personal taste and I'm very pleased with how it looks right now." (0:10-0:34)

Steve Fall - Ten Count @SteveFall



Seth Rollins Got a NEW Championship



ASUKA Got a NEW Championship



Rhea Ripley Got a NEW Championship



Does Gunther want a NEW



Full Interview: Roman Reigns Got a NEW ChampionshipSeth Rollins Got a NEW ChampionshipASUKA Got a NEW ChampionshipRhea Ripley Got a NEW ChampionshipDoes Gunther want a NEW #WWE Championship??Full Interview: youtu.be/OJSqCI-G8Lc Roman Reigns Got a NEW Championship Seth Rollins Got a NEW Championship ASUKA Got a NEW Championship Rhea Ripley Got a NEW Championship Does Gunther want a NEW #WWE Championship??Full Interview: youtu.be/OJSqCI-G8Lc https://t.co/oqtnTflybA

Could Gunther be Roman Reigns' successor?

Roman Reigns' successor is going to be hard to find. Given that Reigns' 1000+ day run as Universal Champion is a once-in-a-lifetime story, the person who eventually takes his spot as WWE's top heel is going to have a hard time.

However, Dutch Mantell suggested back in March 2023 that Gunther could be positioned as the perfect successor to Reigns and eventually replace him as WWE's top heel.

"I hope Cody [Rhodes] can carry it, but who knows, who's the other big heel coming along? They got Gunther. And Gunther is going to be a major, major player. And I think if Cody goes over, which he probably will because they need to change the landscape."

For now, Gunther is not scheduled to defend his title at the Money in The Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 1st. It remains to be seen who his next opponent will be.

Do you agree with Mantell about Gunther? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

If you take quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes