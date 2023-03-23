Wrestling legend thinks 35-year-old SmackDown star will replace Roman Reigns as WWE's top heel after WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

The search to find a replacement for Roman Reigns isn't going to be an easy one. It may take a while, but Triple H seems to be doing a good enough job of setting up WWE for regular programming without The Tribal Chief. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell thinks a certain 35-year-old SmackDown star could replace Reigns after WrestleMania.

That 35-year-old star is none other than Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion is on the verge of history as the longest Intercontinental Champion since the 1980s. If he manages to defeat Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39, then he will almost certainly surpass The Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

On the latest Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the upcoming WrestleMania main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns and the legacy of their families. He said that if Cody wins at WrestleMania, Gunther is likely going to step up as a major player to replace Roman Reigns:

"I hope Cody [Rhodes] can carry it, but who knows, who's the other big heel coming along? They got Gunther. And Gunther is going to be a major, major player. And I think if Cody goes over, which he probably will because they need to change the landscape." (1:39-2:06)

You can watch the full video below:

Roman Reigns could be gone for months after WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes, winning at WrestleMania, seems to be on the heels of the rumors that Reigns is going to take a major hiatus. He has certainly earned it after carrying WWE for nearly 950 days.

According to a report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Reigns is expected to take a significant break after WrestleMania 39:

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit. WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

Will Gunther step up to take the top spot? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes