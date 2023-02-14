35-year-old former Superstar reveals the reason behind retiring from professional wrestling and leaving WWE

WWE has been a land of opportunities for several superstars from the past and present working with the company. However, some wrestlers have to end their careers ahead of time and retire. Recently, former WWE Superstar Jinny revealed the decisions behind her retiring and leaving the company.

Earlier this year, Jinny announced that she would be retiring from the world of professional wrestling and leaving WWE. Fans were shocked as they believed she would return to wrestle once she was cleared.

Unfortunately, she hung up her wrestling boots due to several concussions over her career. Speaking to Ring The Belle, the 35-year-old star revealed why she had to retire from professional wrestling:

"So when I was injured, this was actually the longest time I have been out with any injury. During the time of being injured and having the symptoms, I was just like, "Oh wow, this is taking so long for my body to heal." The injury that I actually had was a concussion, unfortunately, I took quite a few blows to the head and it was the worst one I ever had."

She went on to reveal that she could've returned but chose her health over her love for professional wrestling:

"I love wrestling. I’m a wrestling fan, I always will be and it was a really hard decision. If it wasn’t for that, would I still be wrestling? Yes but your health is wealth and as difficult as it is and as much as I love this business, and as much as I was maybe I’ll be ok, I have to be smart about it and make sure I look after myself. Not just for now, but in the long run as well.” (From 26:21 to 27:46)

Earlier this year, she announced her retirement. It will be interesting to see if she can return to the world of professional wrestling as a manager or a backstage personality in the near future.

Jinny once wrestled for the WWE NXT UK Women's Championship

In 2018, Jinny signed with WWE and began working for the Black and Gold brand in the United Kingdom. She was one of the first women to be in the UK Women's division from the beginning.

She later took part in the Mae Young Classic but failed to win the tournament. After spending years on the brand feuding with several superstars, she finally got a shot at the WWE NXT UK Women's Championship.

In 2021, she went up against Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women's Championship. Unfortunately, Jinny came up short in defeating the second-longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion, Meiko Satomura.

Last year, she had her final match on the brand as she defeated her long-time rival Amale and won. She was rumored to have made her switch to the United States alongside Gunther, but she left the company.

Do you want to see Jinny return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ring The Belle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes