WWE Superstar Gunther's wife Jinny announces her retirement from professional wrestling 

Last year, Gunther tied the knot with fellow WWE Superstar Jinny a while after he moved to the main roster. However, Jinny was not seen on television for a while as she was injured and on the sidelines. She announced today that she will be retiring from active competition due to her recent injury.

In 2019, Gunther and Jinny joined WWE and began working on the developmental brand in the United Kingdom. Both superstars were active competitors on the brand. The Ring General became the WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion and Jinny worked in the women's division.

Fans were expecting Jinny to also receive a main roster call-up but that did not happen at the time. Today, she announced her retirement from professional wrestling and addressed her fans. In her post, she thanked her fans and revealed that she's ready for what's next in her life. Check it out:

"After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next 💋"

In her post, she thanked her fans and is ready for what's next in her life. Jinny was an integral part of the women's division of the Black and Gold brand in the UK before the brand was shut down a couple of months ago.

Gunther wanted to work with Jinny on WWE's main roster

Last year, Gunther moved to the US and began working for the Black and Gold brand before receiving a call-up to the main roster. Quickly after his arrival, he won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on WWE SmackDown. He later reformed Imperium on the blue brand.

Male and female superstars have often collaborated in the world of sports entertainment as part of a stable or in mixed tag team matches. In an interview, the Ring General was asked which female superstar he would like to team up with. Here's what he said:

"My wife Jinny"

It will be interesting to see what Jinny does next in her career outside of professional wrestling. Currently, The Ring General is on the blue brand and made a successful title defense against Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown.

Would have liked to see Jinny team up with her real-life husband in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

