Is Gunther's wife Jinny released from WWE?

Before his time on the main roster, Gunther was a notable star in NXT UK alongside his wife Jinny. While the former is currently active inside the ring, the same cannot be said for his real-life partner.

Jinny had her first match in WWE during WrestleMania 33 Axxess, where she was defeated by Toni Storm on days two and three. A year later, it was announced that Jinny had signed with the promotion and was scheduled for a four-way match but was soon sidelined with an injury. Still, her time with the brand was spent chasing the title, even facing the likes of Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, and more. Her last match was against Amale, which occurred in 2021.

Rumors began to circulate that the superstar was released after her WWE profile was moved to the alumni page. However, she cleared the air regarding her absence from the ring. In a now-deleted tweet, Jinny shared that she encountered problems regarding her US visa which prevented her from moving to the States.

Fightful also reported that although her profile was moved to the alumni page, she is still signed with the company and is dealing with an injury. It's also possible that her profile was moved to a different page because NXT UK will be rebranded into NXT Europe. Still, there is no confirmation on her current status with the company.

Gunther wants to team up with Jinny in WWE

The current Intercontinental Champion is not alone in his journey to the Blue brand. When he debuted, he was with Ludwig Kaiser and reunited with Giovanni Vinci on Clash at the Castle. The Imperium has since clashed with The Brawling Brutes members Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.

Gunther has showcased his dominance in the ring in multiple matches, especially with Sheamus. Although his partnership with his Imperium members is going strong, he's also interested in partnering up with someone else.

In an interview with Witty Whittier, Gunther was asked who from the women's division he would want to team up with. As expected, he answered Jinny.

"My wife Jinny"

Jinny @JinnyCouture I'm happiest when I'm right next to you I'm happiest when I'm right next to you ❤️ https://t.co/no9x5eFohh

Although the former NXT UK star has not been seen on the promotion for a while, the couple continuously spend time with each other. For now, it remains to be seen what's next for Jinny.

