35-year-old former Women's Champion not scheduled to be a part of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - Reports

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is reportedly not scheduled to be a part of the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28th.

Ronda Rousey captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules last year. She had a dominant reign on the blue brand and successfully recruited Shayna Baszler as her backup. The Baddest Woman on the Planet's title reign came to a sudden end on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022.

Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return and challenged Ronda to an impromptu title match after Rousey had just defeated Raquel Rodriguez via submission. Rousey accepted the challenge and The Queen quickly defeated her to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Ronda Rousey is not scheduled to appear at the upcoming premium live event. Fightful noted that the 35-year-old was originally scheduled for a singles match at Royal Rumble before dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship on December 30th.

WWE is confident in their women's roster heading into the Royal Rumble

Despite Ronda Rousey reportedly not being booked for the show, the promotion remains confident in their women's division ahead of Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought several female stars back to the company, including Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Emma, and Mia Yim. The promotion has also attempted to feature underutilized talent such as Xia Li in recent weeks.

Xia Li was revealed as the mystery attacker during Damage CTRL's Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan. Nox got revenge on Li on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown and defeated her in a singles match.

According to Fightful Select's report, the company is confident in its roster heading into the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 28th. The company had to call in several female legends for last year's Royal Rumble due to mass releases resulting in a weakened roster.

The winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match will go on to battle for a singles title at WrestleMania. Time will tell which superstar emerges victorious at the premium live event next Saturday.

