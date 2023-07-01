35-year-old former WWE star, who is close to The Usos, should have joined The Bloodline, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Bloodline storyline has witnessed several twists throughout its long run, but they seem to have missed many great opportunities to improve it. Vince Russo recently explained where WWE went wrong with the angle, adding that he would have loved to see more Samoan family members in the group.

Russo claimed that the decision to let Sami Zayn join The Bloodline is where WWE "lost him" regarding the kayfabe saga. The former WWE writer spoke about how Samoans are in real life and noted that they would never let an outsider be a part of their inner circle.

Instead of Sami Zayn, Vince Russo would have liked to see Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) been given a shot in The Bloodline. The 35-year-old star and wife of Jimmy Uso would have been a fine addition to the faction.

WWE could have brought the "Elders" of the family on TV, as Russo added below on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"See, here is where they lost me. A tight-knit family of Samoans can in-fight, they can kill each other, and they're never going to let it outside a ring. It ain't going to happen. They lost me with Sami Zayn being part of the group. I'd much rather would have seen them work with the Samoan family. I would have loved to see Trinity become a part of it. I would have loved to see the Elders become a part of it. I would have really loved to see it within because I'm just lost." [9:20 - 9:50]

"That's where they kind of lost me" - Vince Russo on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline

Russo is a veteran of the wrestling business who has spent a lot of time working with Samoan talents, especially during the Attitude Era.

The 62-year-old was aware of the Anoa'i family dynamics and bluntly claimed they would not have accepted Sami Zayn in the Bloodline had the story unfolded on TV decades ago.

Vince Russo said that seeing Zayn alongside Roman Reigns' crew is where he lost interest in the ongoing WWE storyline. He added:

"I worked with a lot of Samoans and their culture; it's very close and very tiny, going all the way back to Yokozuna. That's why when Sami Zayn, I'm like, this guy would have never been allowed in the tribe. That's where they kind of lost me." [9:51 - 10:15]

Do you agree with Vince Russo about the things WWE got wrong with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes