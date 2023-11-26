35-year-old male superstar claims he loves a Damage CTRL member

At WWE Survivor Series, Damage CTRL was unsuccessful in winning the women's WarGames match despite a valiant effort.

IYO SKY pulled off a jaw-dropping maneuver during the match when she dived from the top of the WarGames cage.

Taking to Twitter/X, WWE star Bronson Reed expressed his love and appreciation towards SKY, praising her for her valiant efforts in the WarGames bout.

"I LOVE @Iyo_SkyWWE #SurvivorSeries," wrote Reed.

Earlier this year, SKY won the WWE Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair.

Fast forward to the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, The Genius of the Sky was assisted by the returning Kairi Sane in retaining her title against The EST. Sane went on to join Damage CTRL alongside Asuka.

Since Sane and Asuka's alliance with Damage CTRL, WWE has teased the possibility of booting Bayley out of the faction. The Role Model is the leader of the group and formed the stable back at SummerSlam 2022.

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Bayley and the rest of her faction following their loss.

