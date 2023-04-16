35-year-old could be the next "top contender" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, according to legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter feels that after his incredible showing at WrestleMania 39, Gunther could be the next "top contender" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Imperium leader retained his Intercontinental Championship in a triple-threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at 'Mania. The bout was arguably the best of the two-night event, with many going as far as to term it the best of the year.

Though Gunther retained his title on the show, many believe it was about time for him to be catapulted to the next level in the company. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter also echoed similar sentiments. Apter first stated that every person who criticizes wrestling for being fake must watch the triple-threat bout.

Furthermore, Bill Apter added that The Ring General could be the next "top contender" for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"I will tell you. I think after seeing that, people who say, 'Oh, wrestling is not real,' just watch that match. Number two, they haven't talked a lot about this, but I think in terms of a top contender for the Undisputed Universal Championship, I would pay to see Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar against Gunther," said Bill Apter. (7:38 - 8:06)

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown next week

The Imperium leader is not among those to turn down any challenge. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Xavier Woods, after defeating LA Knight, confronted Gunther backstage, seeking a shot at his title.

The 35-year-old was quick to accept the challenge, with the match scheduled for the upcoming edition of the Friday night show. Though there's little chance of Gunther losing his title, it's safe to assume Woods could put up a brave fight.

