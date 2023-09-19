35-year-old puts Gunther and Seth Rollins on notice after WWE RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins currently hold the two male singles titles on WWE RAW. Following this week's episode, Bronson Reed made it clear he wants to receive a title opportunity in the near future.

The 35-year-old recorded an impressive win over Chad Gable on the September 18 episode of RAW. Gable's knee gave way in the closing stages of the match, allowing Reed to take control before landing his Tsunami finisher to secure the victory.

In an interview with Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, Reed said Gunther and Rollins are both in his sights:

"Where does that place me, Byron? Do you like monster movies, Byron? Do you like Godzilla? Do you like King Kong? Well, I am Monday Night RAW's own personal Kaiju, and I am climbing to the very top. Who says that I shouldn't face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Who says that I shouldn't face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship?" [1:21 – 1:43]

Gunther's most recent televised Intercontinental Championship defense came against Gable on the September 4 episode of RAW. Meanwhile, Rollins has not defended the World Heavyweight Championship on television since retaining the title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback on September 2.

Bronson Reed says "size does matter" in WWE

Billed at 330 pounds, Bronson Reed is one of the most imposing superstars on the WWE roster. Chad Gable, by contrast, weighs roughly 202 pounds.

Reed believes his win over the Alpha Academy member proves why wrestlers' size plays a part in WWE outcomes:

"I am the most devastating competition right now in this business, and Chad Gable found that out tonight. You step foot in the ring with Big Bronson Reed, well, size does matter [laughs]." [1:44 – 2:01]

Reed held the North American Championship in NXT, but he has never won a title on WWE's main roster.

