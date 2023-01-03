35-year-old returning WWE Superstar almost ends Bloodline member's undefeated streak on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bloodline member Solo Sikoa almost suffered his first defeat at the hands of former 24/7 Champion Elias.

Since the former NXT star has been called up to the main roster and joined The Bloodline, he has been on a roll. However, tonight on RAW, he met his match in Elias when both men locked horns in a brutal Music City Street Fight. The contest saw the ring surrounded by instruments, including a giant piano and a drum kit.

The fight spilled over to ringside, where the Bloodline member was hit with a cowbell at the hands of Elias, who returned to the red brand after a brief absence. He then threw The Enforcer into a drum kit, where he was smacked with cymbals.

Hardy, the composer of the Royal Rumble theme, handed Elias his guitar in the middle of their match. Sikoa caught the 35-year-old WWE Superstar with a superkick as he brought the instrument into the ring.

Later on, Elias' knee strike caught Sikoa off guard. He then made his way to the top rope, but The Enforcer caught him in the middle of the air with a Samoan Spike.

The Enforcer then hit a brutal Urinage to Elias on a piano, which was set up outside the ring to end the match. Sikoa has been dominant since his move to the main roster, and the streak keeps getting better with each passing day.

