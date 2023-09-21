35-year-old sends bold message following major victory on WWE RAW

There were eight matches on this week's episode of WWE RAW in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Big" Bronson Reed defeated Chad Gable on Monday for his first win on the red brand since July.

WWE authority figure Adam Pearce made the match between Reed and Gable after an argument backstage. Reed took control of the match before Gable mounted a comeback. However, the 35-year-old Australian was able to hit the Tsunami on the Alpha Academy member for the win.

In a post on Instagram, Reed shared a video from his match with Gable. It was when he threw the Olympian to the ring post before hitting him with a forearm smash to send him to the floor.

"This is cinema," Reed wrote.

"Big" Bronson Reed also shared it on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reed didn't write the same caption but did insert the "This is cinema" meme.

Expand Tweet

After his huge win over Gable, Reed is scheduled to face Otis next week on RAW. It's an interesting matchup since both superstars have the same build, with Reed having the speed advantage.

Bronson Reed has big goals after returning to WWE

Bronson Reed returned to WWE late last year on an episode of RAW, helping The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. Reed's booking has been solid since coming back, but he has some big goals he wants to accomplish.

"Ultimately, I'm looking to become a champion," Reed said in an interview with The Inner Sanctum. "Whether that's the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion or maybe a WWE Champion, Universal Champion. They're the big goals. I want to be apart of the events like Money in the Bank and SummerSlam and Survivor Series."

Reed's huge win over Chad Gable, who was coming off a red-hot feud with Gunther, is a positive sign of what's next for him. He will try to do the same thing next week against Otis.

What's next for "Big" Bronson Reed if he defeats Otis next week on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star