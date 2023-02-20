35-year-old star celebrates child's birthday at WWE Elimination Chamber in a unique way

Johnny Gargano's many months of floundering on Monday Night RAW since his WWE return last year ended as he was finally featured in a prominent match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

His performance inside the chamber was well-received by the crowd, and along with this, Johnny Wrestling had a strong personal reason to be ecstatic.

His son, Quill Gargano, turned one year old on February 17, 2022, and since the RAW star couldn't be present with his son that day, he 'wanted to celebrate with a colorway inspired by Bluey and Bandit' in his ring gear. His designer Jonathan Davenport revealed the same via an Instagram post.

"This set was a HUGE honor to work on - earlier this week, @johnnygargano and @candicelerae 's son Quill had his first birthday and this SuperDad wanted to celebrate with a colorway inspired by Bluey and Bandit. My family ADORES this show so I flipped at the chance to incorporate those aesthetics into our palette! It was Johnny's idea to add Bandit's whisker flecks to the dark blue fields, which I think was stroke of genius. I surprised Johnny with a "quill" easter egg on the right kneepad just for the fun factor!"

Johnny Wrestling wants to be on Seth Rollins' level in WWE

In a post-match interview with backstage WWE reporter Megan Morant, the former NXT Champion said big things about Seth Rollins, making it clear that he sees The Visionary in high regard.

"Tonight was just about showing the world that I can hang in there with five of the absolute best. I started that match with Seth Freakin' Rollins. You can say whatever you want about that man. He is the bar right now. He is the standard-bearer. He's where I wanna get to. I stood in there face to face with that man and I hung in there. I stood my ground and I lasted and I fought. I endured and I survived, but it wasn't good enough." [1:08 – 1:34]

Johnny Gargano isn't currently scheduled to be on the WrestleMania Hollywood card, but plans could change in the coming weeks.

What match would you like Johnny Wrestling to be involved in at WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes