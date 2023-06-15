35-year-old star comments on a possible unification match against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Seth Rollins became the face of Monday Night RAW when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in the Modern Era after defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023. Recently, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther commented on the possibility of a unification match against The Visionary at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Last month, the red brand finally got a World Champion after over a year when Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship, which Seth Rollins won. Meanwhile, during the Draft, Monday Night RAW also got one of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions, Gunther.

Fans have wondered when the two champions will collide and which title will be on the line. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Gunther spoke about facing Seth Rollins down the line. However, he would not like to go after The Visionary in a unification match:

"If I'm still the Intercontinental Champion, which I'm planning to, I do not think so actually because the new World Heavyweight Championship just got introduced, so I think there's no interest by anyone to merge that again with another title, which it kind of automatically would do. I think we're in two different divisions right now when it comes to That, but down the line, everything's possible, I would say." [H/T - WrestlingNewCo]

It will be interesting to see when the two top champions of the brand will collide inside the squared circle for a title.

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

After winning the new World Heavyweight Championships, Seth Rollins decided to become a fighting champion and make the world title the workhorse championship in the company.

The Visionary made a successful title defense against The Judgment Day's Damian Preist. However, Finn Balor wanted a rematch against Rollins after what happened between the two stars at WWE SummerSlam 2016.

Last week, The Prince cut a passionate but bitter promo and addressed their past. The Visionary understood Balor's demands and agreed to give him a title match in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor We will se who the ‘bitch’ is in London We will se who the ‘bitch’ is in London https://t.co/5Vi3vdrUdm

It will be interesting to see if Finn Balor will redeem himself for the humiliation caused by Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 or if The Visionary will end his rivalry with The Prince by defeating him in London.

