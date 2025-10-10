35-year-old star missing from WWE

A 35-year-old star was missing from WWE this week. With the sports entertainment giant currently in Australia ahead of Crown Jewel, this week's SmackDown emanated from Down Under.The show was stacked with big names and title matches, and one bout saw The Wyatt Sicks defend their Tag Team championship against The Street Profits.The Wyatt Sicks had beaten The Street Profits back in July to win the championship, and hence this match was highly anticipated. However, as the faction made their way to the ring, there was a notable absentee.Uncle Howdy was nowhere to be seen as Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis geared up for their title defense. Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, is the leader of the group, and thus his absence from an important match was surprising.He had been seen backstage in previous weeks, trying to get Angelo Dawkins to turn on Montez Ford. However, he has not appeared with his group on TV in the last couple of weeks.Despite his absence, Lumis and Gacy were able to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship thanks to help from Nikki Cross and Erick Rowan.The Wyatt Sicks were confronted by MFT on WWE SmackDownAfter successfully retaining the WWE Tag Team Championship, The Wyatt Sicks gathered in the ring, only to be confronted by Solo Sikoa-led MFT.Tama Tonga, who made his return to the promotion after 175 days, was joined by Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Matteo, and Solo Sikoa as they stood face-to-face against The Wyatt Sicks.Nikki Cross then got in Sikoa's way as the crowd showed its appreciation for the moment with &quot;Holy Sh*t&quot; chants. With Uncle Howdy not present on the show, it remains to be seen how this story plays out once he returns to the blue brand to join his faction.