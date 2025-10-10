35-year-old star missing from WWE

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:59 GMT
WWE fans. [Image credits: wwe.com]
WWE fans. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A 35-year-old star was missing from WWE this week. With the sports entertainment giant currently in Australia ahead of Crown Jewel, this week's SmackDown emanated from Down Under.

Ad

The show was stacked with big names and title matches, and one bout saw The Wyatt Sicks defend their Tag Team championship against The Street Profits.

The Wyatt Sicks had beaten The Street Profits back in July to win the championship, and hence this match was highly anticipated. However, as the faction made their way to the ring, there was a notable absentee.

Uncle Howdy was nowhere to be seen as Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis geared up for their title defense. Howdy, portrayed by Bo Dallas, is the leader of the group, and thus his absence from an important match was surprising.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

He had been seen backstage in previous weeks, trying to get Angelo Dawkins to turn on Montez Ford. However, he has not appeared with his group on TV in the last couple of weeks.

Ad

Despite his absence, Lumis and Gacy were able to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship thanks to help from Nikki Cross and Erick Rowan.

The Wyatt Sicks were confronted by MFT on WWE SmackDown

After successfully retaining the WWE Tag Team Championship, The Wyatt Sicks gathered in the ring, only to be confronted by Solo Sikoa-led MFT.

Tama Tonga, who made his return to the promotion after 175 days, was joined by Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Matteo, and Solo Sikoa as they stood face-to-face against The Wyatt Sicks.

Nikki Cross then got in Sikoa's way as the crowd showed its appreciation for the moment with "Holy Sh*t" chants. With Uncle Howdy not present on the show, it remains to be seen how this story plays out once he returns to the blue brand to join his faction.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications