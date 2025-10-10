  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  Nikki Cross confronts Solo Sikoa! HUGE twist on WWE SmackDown

Nikki Cross confronts Solo Sikoa! HUGE twist on WWE SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:42 GMT
Nikki Cross confronts Solo Sikoa! [Images from WWE.com]
Nikki Cross confronts Solo Sikoa! [Images from WWE.com]

Solo Sikoa met an unfamiliar face on WWE SmackDown when Nikki Cross shockingly confronted him in Perth ahead of Crown Jewel 2025.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his presence felt on the brand with a new look for his MFT and the returning Tama Tonga on the blue brand. Tonga had been on a hiatus from WWE for months, and many wondered if he would even return to the faction under Solo Sikoa's leadership.

Later, The Wyatt Sicks defeated the Street Profits in a tag team match for the WWE Tag Team Championship in Perth. However, the biggest segment of the night took place after the title match when Solo Sikoa's MFT confronted The Wyatt Sicks in Uncle Howdy's absence from the blue brand.

Instead, Nikki Cross butted heads with Solo Sikoa and confronted him on behalf of Uncle Howdy, whose absence wasn't explained. In the end, the Samoan faction had a staredown and left the ring without causing any carnage. It'll be interesting to see where the story heads next on the blue brand.

WWE reportedly planned a feud between MFT and The Wyatt Sicks a while ago

Earlier this year, The Wyatt Sicks found a new home in the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H-led creative regime when they were moved to Friday Night SmackDown in January. After a few months of hiatus and missing WrestleMania 41, the stable returned to dominate the tag team division.

Later, the eerie faction accomplished their goal when they captured the WWE Tag Team Championship from the Street Profits. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa created a new army when he recruited JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa to form his MFT on the blue brand.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net in August, the management had planned the feud between The Wyatt Sicks and MFT on the blue brand for a while. While it took the management a while, the feud officially started on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth.

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
