Nikki Cross confronts Solo Sikoa! HUGE twist on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa met an unfamiliar face on WWE SmackDown when Nikki Cross shockingly confronted him in Perth ahead of Crown Jewel 2025.On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his presence felt on the brand with a new look for his MFT and the returning Tama Tonga on the blue brand. Tonga had been on a hiatus from WWE for months, and many wondered if he would even return to the faction under Solo Sikoa's leadership.Later, The Wyatt Sicks defeated the Street Profits in a tag team match for the WWE Tag Team Championship in Perth. However, the biggest segment of the night took place after the title match when Solo Sikoa's MFT confronted The Wyatt Sicks in Uncle Howdy's absence from the blue brand.Instead, Nikki Cross butted heads with Solo Sikoa and confronted him on behalf of Uncle Howdy, whose absence wasn't explained. In the end, the Samoan faction had a staredown and left the ring without causing any carnage. It'll be interesting to see where the story heads next on the blue brand.WWE reportedly planned a feud between MFT and The Wyatt Sicks a while agoEarlier this year, The Wyatt Sicks found a new home in the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H-led creative regime when they were moved to Friday Night SmackDown in January. After a few months of hiatus and missing WrestleMania 41, the stable returned to dominate the tag team division.Later, the eerie faction accomplished their goal when they captured the WWE Tag Team Championship from the Street Profits. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa created a new army when he recruited JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa to form his MFT on the blue brand.According to a report from Bodyslam.net in August, the management had planned the feud between The Wyatt Sicks and MFT on the blue brand for a while. While it took the management a while, the feud officially started on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth.