Wyatt Sicks' next WWE target revealed - Reports

The Wyatt Sicks are ruling the tag team division on Friday Night SmackDown as the WWE Tag Team Champions. It was recently reported that they have a new target in mind.

Last year, The Wyatt Sicks made their debut in the Stamford-based promotion in June and joined Monday Night RAW. Uncle Howdy became the leader of the pack, and the faction tried to dominate the red brand for a while before it was moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

In July 2025, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy captured the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Street Profits and had a successful defense at SummerSlam 2025 in a Six-Pack Tag Team TLC Match. After the event, they were seen backstage stalking Solo Sikoa's MFT.

According to Viper from Bodyslam.net, a feud between the two factions has been discussed, and it's expected to happen in the near future. Recently, Solo Sikoa made his intentions clear to add more gold to his faction, which could mean that the two groups' clash is imminent. It'll be interesting to see what's next for both factions on the blue brand.

After Bray Wyatt's passing, Bo Dallas has been continuing his brother's legacy by portraying Uncle Howdy. The former NXT Champion has recruited popular names and created The Wyatt Sicks. Dallas has been delivering passionate promos, and his character has resonated with the audience. However, he hasn't been featured in a singles feud yet.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo said Dallas needs to be inserted into a proper feud on WWE's main roster. Moreover, he pointed out that the group has been cutting similar promos since its debut in the company.

"They have no idea what to do with The Wyatt Sicks. So, we just keep replaying the same promo for the last freaking 12 months. He's [Uncle Howdy] very good on the mic. He's very good on the promos. Put him in a freaking program," Russo said.

With a potential feud lined up against Solo Sikoa and the MFT, it'll be interesting to see if Howdy's faction will come out on top.

