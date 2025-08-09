"Put him in a freaking program" - Veteran baffled by WWE's handling of Wyatt Sicks member (Exclusive)

The Wyatt Sicks' debut on WWE's main roster last year took everyone by surprise. The sinister group debuted on Monday Night RAW, laying waste to the entire roster and standing tall in the chaos. However, nothing more came out of their time on the red brand.
They were then shifted to the blue brand and debuted on WWE SmackDown this year. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has been left baffled by the way the promotion has handled Uncle Howdy since his debut. Portrayed by Bo Dallas, Uncle Howdy is the leader of the Wyatt Sicks.
Talking about him on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo said that he needs to be put in a proper feud. He said that the Wyatt Sicks have been cutting the same promo since their arrival because WWE doesn't know what to do with the sinister group.
"They have no idea what to do with the Wyatt Sicks. So, we just keep replaying the same promo for the last freaking 12 months. He's [Uncle Howdy] very good on the mic. He's very good on the promos. Put him in a freaking program." Russo said. [From 33:24 onwards]
Ever since appearing on the blue brand, The Wyatt Sicks targeted the tag team division on the brand. They went after the entire division, taking out all the teams in the process, leading them to a match against the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
They went on to defeat the Street Profits, with Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis becoming the Tag Team Champions. They defended their titles at SummerSlam 2025 in a TLC match. The match involved five other teams as well, but The Wyatt Sicks ultimately came out on top and retained their title.
