"Put him in a freaking program" - Veteran baffled by WWE's handling of Wyatt Sicks member (Exclusive)

The Wyatt Sicks' debut on WWE's main roster last year took everyone by surprise. The sinister group debuted on Monday Night RAW, laying waste to the entire roster and standing tall in the chaos. However, nothing more came out of their time on the red brand.

Ad

They were then shifted to the blue brand and debuted on WWE SmackDown this year. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has been left baffled by the way the promotion has handled Uncle Howdy since his debut. Portrayed by Bo Dallas, Uncle Howdy is the leader of the Wyatt Sicks.

Talking about him on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo said that he needs to be put in a proper feud. He said that the Wyatt Sicks have been cutting the same promo since their arrival because WWE doesn't know what to do with the sinister group.

Ad

Trending

"They have no idea what to do with the Wyatt Sicks. So, we just keep replaying the same promo for the last freaking 12 months. He's [Uncle Howdy] very good on the mic. He's very good on the promos. Put him in a freaking program." Russo said. [From 33:24 onwards]

Ad

Ever since appearing on the blue brand, The Wyatt Sicks targeted the tag team division on the brand. They went after the entire division, taking out all the teams in the process, leading them to a match against the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

They went on to defeat the Street Profits, with Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis becoming the Tag Team Champions. They defended their titles at SummerSlam 2025 in a TLC match. The match involved five other teams as well, but The Wyatt Sicks ultimately came out on top and retained their title.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE