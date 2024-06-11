35-year-old star's first match announced after WWE release

A former WWE Superstar is set to make her in-ring return following her recent exit from the Stamford-based promotion. Xia Lee's (FKA Xia Li) first match outside World Wrestling Entertainment has been announced.

The 35-year-old star had a seven-year run in the Stamford-based promotion. She joined the company in 2017 and was let go in April 2024, along with Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Xyon Quinn, and others. Lee last wrestled on April 15 and suffered a defeat at the hands of Natalya on the Main Event show in Quebec, Canada.

With her 90-day non-compete clause set to expire next month, the erstwhile Xia Li will be in action at the Queen of Indies show, which will be held at The United Irish Culture Center on August 17 in San Francisco. The 35-year-old female star's opponent is yet to be announced.

Former WWE star Xia Li posts a ripped physique picture!

The 35-year-old star was locked in a feud with Becky Lynch during the last few months of her stint with the company. She also faced Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship but failed to dethrone her opponent.

However, Xia Lee's release from WWE is not stopping her from returning stronger than ever. Taking to X (Twitter), the star shared a video of her working hard in the gym while training her back. Fans were shocked by her ripped physique.

Despite spending nearly eight years in the Stamford-based promotion, Lee never won a singles championship. Current superstars such as IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and others reached out to Xia Lee after she was let go from World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Damage CTRL members shared heartwarming messages for the 35-year-old star. It will be interesting to see how she fares in her maiden in-ring performance post her release from WWE.

