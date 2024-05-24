Released WWE Superstar posts ripped physique in big change

WWE released several superstars from its roster pool in April 2024, a few weeks before proceeding with the annual draft of its wrestlers. Some of the released stars belonged to the developmental brand of NXT. Interestingly, one of the released names recently posted an update showcasing some great bodybuilding.

Xia Li signed a contract with WWE as its first Chinese women’s superstar. Making her debut in July 2017, her career spanned seven years in the company during which she also feuded with 'The Man' Becky Lynch. Moreover, she also worked on the main roster for SmackDown for two years. Preparing herself for the next destination in her pro wrestling career following her release, Li recently tweeted a new video on X showcasing her ripped physique.

“Back day baby.💪🏽🧜🏽‍♀️😉.”

The video shows Xia Li effortlessly pulling heavy weights on the machine and working on her sculpted back. She also struck some power poses flexing her back muscles after a great workout session. Shortly after her release, the 35-year-old revealed that she would be available for bookings from July 18, 2024.

While Xia Li is now a former WWE Superstar, she still enjoyed a great time during her tenure with the company. In fact, she had become popular with other stars and also struck a friendship with a star from one of the strongest stables in the company.

A hearty message received by Xia Li following her WWE release

Xia Li was working in the developmental brand of WWE at the same time as Kairi Sane. The duo developed a joyful friendship with each other while working together. Despite Sane joining Damage CTRL later on, the duo still hung out together, and a tweet from her following the star's release suggests she was very close to Li. The Chinese superstar also sent a warm reply to her.

Notably, Li’s popularity also extends beyond the confines of the Stamford-based promotion. After her release from the company, several superstars wished her the best for the next stage in her pro wrestling journey. This also included AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo who praised Xia Li and her work.

As the date of her debut in some new arena gets closer, it would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Xia Li.