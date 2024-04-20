Deonna Purrazzo sends a message to 35-year-old star after WWE release

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo shared a supportive message to a recently released WWE Superstar. The star being discussed is Xia Li.

Deonna is currently after Toni Storm and Mariah May after she lost her AEW Women's Championship match at Revolution pay-per-view. However, she is isn't scheduled to be on the card of AEW Dynasty yet.

Earlier today, WWE released Jinder Mahal, Xia Li and Xyon Quinn while this week's SmackDown was still airing. Later, the 35-year-old star took to Twitter and thanked Triple H and WWE for the opportunities.

Xia Li joined the global juggernaut in 2017 and is known for her NXT run. She even faced Deonna during the Mae Young Classic tournament. Her most recent match took place in February where she was involved in the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. After seven years with WWE, she has now been released from the Stamford-based promotion.

The Virtuosa took to Twitter to send an encouraging message to the recently released star and remarked that she cannot wait to see what was in store for her next.

"Not only is @XiaWWE a star, she’s an even better person. I know this isn’t the end for you & I can’t wait to see what you do next," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Xia Li was featured in a WWE match following her release

The Stamford-based promotion shockingly released three superstars while SmackDown was still on air. While Jinder Mahal and Xia confirmed their departure through Twitter, Xyon is still yet to react on his release.

The 35-year-old female star released a statement, thanking Triple H and various personnel from the company. Despite being released, the Stamford-based promotion aired her match following SmackDown, which was pre-taped.

It remains to be seen which will be her next destination after being released by the global sports entertainment juggernaut. She could to be a valuable addition to the AEW locker room if hired, given Tony Khan has mentioned he would be active in the free agency market.

