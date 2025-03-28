35-year-old star seemingly confirms he will return on WWE SmackDown after a month away

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown is stacked with two championship matches scheduled for the show, along with a blockbuster contract signing segment. Meanwhile, former United States Champion Andrade recently posted a picture on X (fka Twitter), which seemingly confirmed his return on tonight's SmackDown.

Andrade has been absent from WWE programming for over a month now. His last appearance took place on the February 28 episode of the blue brand show when he lost to Jacob Fatu in a United States Championship number one contendership qualifying match.

Andrade recently took to X (fka Twitter) to post a picture of himself with a caption confirming that he will be in London. Tonight's episode of SmackDown is also taking place in London, which means the 35-year-old star may be making his return on tonight's episode.

"Amsterdam!! Amazing City!! So much cavial see you tonight London"

Fans are eager to see Andrade back in WWE. It will be interesting to see what WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has planned for him ahead of WrestleMania, with him already going after the United States Title multiple times.

Street Profits set to defend the Tag Team Title on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits defeated #DIY on SmackDown a few weeks ago in Barcelona to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. This was the first time in over four years that the Profits held the Tag Team Championship. Fans were excited to see the Profits finally win some gold after a very long time.

The Profits are now set to defend their newly won WWE Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly tonight in London. Pretty Deadly got this opportunity by winning a Triple Threat number one contendership match on the blue brand show a few weeks ago by defeating Los Garza and The Motor City Machine Guns.

Fans are very excited to see this match tonight. It will be interesting to see which team walks out of London as the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

