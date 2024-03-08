35-year-old star sends stern warning to Gunther ahead of major match

A WWE star has sent a warning message to Gunther ahead of a major match.

Ricochet has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE for quite some time now. His in-ring skills led to him winning the Intercontinental Championship over a year ago. He held the title until Gunther defeated him for the belt.

Following that loss, Ricochet hasn't been able to get back his title. He has been off television in recent weeks. However, last week on RAW, Ricochet showed up and asked for an opportunity for an Intercontinental Championship match against The Ring General at WrestleMania 40.

With the competition for the Intercontinental Championship heating up, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a Gauntlet Match that will take place next week on WWE RAW. This match will feature Ricochet, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh, and the winner will receive a title match at WrestleMania 40.

Following the announcement, Cathy Kelley caught up with Ricochet, who had a warning message for The Ring General.

"I had to earn my Intercontinental Championship rematch and I pushed Gunther to the limit. I don't need to talk about how every single time that I've stepped into that ring, I'm most likely going to do something that nobody's ever seen before. I don't need to talk about that. I don't need to talk about how Logan Paul openly blatantly cheated at SummerSlam so much that he still brags about it to this day. Even my fiancee out there for the whole entire WWE Universe to comment on, to laugh at, to mock."

He continued:

"I've been thinking about all this and Gunther, he better hope, he better pray that it's Gable or it's Shinsuke or it's Sami or it's anybody else in this match. He better pray it's them because he might walk into WrestleMania 40 as champion but God willing, I find my way standing across from him in that ring, I refuse to let him leave as the Intercontinental Champion" [1:28 - 2:19]

Expand Tweet

Samantha Irvin reacted to Ricochet's warning to Gunther

During his interview, Ricochet name-dropped a lot of people. One of the people he mentioned was his fiancée, Samantha Irvin, who was involved in his rivalry with Logan Paul.

Samantha took to social media to respond to his interview about the Intercontinental Championship and wrote:

"Sounds like he’s talking to me."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Ricochet will be able to bring this determination into his Gauntlet Match next week on RAW.

Do you think Ricochet will be able to win the Gauntlet Match on RAW? Sound off!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you think Ricochet will be able to win the Gauntlet Match on RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion