35-year-old star sends two-word warning to Becky Lynch after first WWE appearance in 139 days

WWE has recently brought back some female stars to television screens. The latest edition of RAW saw a few big names pop up on screen in some spots. Following the show, a 35-year-old star sent a warning to NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

This week’s RAW hosted an NXT Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Tagan Nox. While the challenger poured her heart onto the mat, she was forced to tap out to Lynch’s Dis-arm-her to allow the champion to retain.

Earlier in the night, Xia Li came face to face with The Man. The 35-year-old superstar challenged Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship, becoming the potential next challenger.

Li was Last seen in a WrestleMania 39 Showcase match, where she teamed with Lacey Evans and lost against Natalya and Shotzi. She has continued to work on Main Event and picked up losses since her last on-screen appearance.

This was her first appearance in nearly seven months, and she made it count by laying down a big challenge. Following the segment, Li took to social media to announce that she was ready for the big challenge.

"I’m ready .⚔️" Xia Li wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Xia Li's image and message on Twitter.

Fans will have to see whether The Man grants Li’s wishes and gives her a shot at the title. It looks like the WWE creative team will bring back some absent female stars to give them a chance against the NXT Women’s Champion.

Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Many fans saw Tiffany Stratton as a good champion of the third brand. She defended her title well against a few top names before running into Becky Lynch.

Lynch defeated Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback before challenging Stratton for the title on the September 12, 2023 edition of NXT. She won the title and successfully defended it in a rematch at No Mercy in an Extreme Rules match.

It looks like WWE will be keeping the title on The Man for some time to bring more viewership to the company's third brand. It will also help the WWE creative team build a few new names, and the superstar who ultimately defeats Lynch will automatically get a big push.

Are you enjoying Becky Lynch’s reign as the NXT Women’s Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.