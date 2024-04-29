35-year-old star shuts down 'fake account' before WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE stars boast substantial fan bases worldwide, leading to numerous fan accounts dedicated to them on various social media platforms. However, certain accounts may impersonate the real person, causing confusion among fans. A similar situation recently unfolded involving SmackDown star Mia Yim.

The 35-year-old star has called out a fake account impersonating her, warning her fans to be cautious and not fall for such deceptive practices.

"Fake account," Michin wrote.

Popular WWE faction gets drafted to SmackDown

During the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the first round of the 2024 WWE Draft kick-started, with each brand making eight picks during the show.

After the show, additional draft picks were revealed on social media, including a significant move in which The O.C., comprising Mia Yim and The Good Brothers duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, were selected by SmackDown, extending their tenure on the blue brand.

Mia Yim later expressed her excitement regarding the announcement on X social media platform, indicating her enthusiasm for continuing her journey on SmackDown.

"PUMP SD IN MY VEINS!! #SmackDown," Michin wrote.

Other picks announced after the show included Baron Corbin's return to SmackDown after his latest stint on NXT. The tag team of Cedric Alexander and Ashante "Thee" Adonis were also retained by the blue brand.

Meanwhile, Monday Night RAW made a significant move by acquiring former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn from SmackDown. Additionally, they maintained the core of their roster by retaining reliable stars such as Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Ivar.

The Draft will continue on the upcoming episode of RAW, and it will be intriguing to see how it unfolds, especially with top stars such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Jade Cargill still remaining in the draft pool.