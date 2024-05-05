35-year-old superstar breaks silence following title win at WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair posted a message on social media following her title win at today's Backlash France Premium Live Event.

The EST teamed up with Jade Cargill to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The superstars put forth an inconsistent performance, as the contest was marred with a few botches. The match ended with Bianca Belair pinning Asuka for the win.

After winning the title match, Bianca Belair took to X/Twitter to post a message directed towards Damage CTRL. She posted a picture of herself alongside Jade Cargill, celebrating in the ring after winning the titles while mocking the heel faction:

"#DONE with Damage Control!!! #ANDNEW #ANDNEW #ANDNEW," she wrote.



Bianca Belair has had her share of disputes with Damage CTRL. Her rivalry with the group began when they confronted her at SummerSlam 2022 following her win against Becky Lynch.

After nearly a year following her return to the company, IYO SKY cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

Since then, The EST has competed against all the members of the group multiple times. It remains to be seen if Belair will ever cross paths with the faction members again after they were drafted to RAW.