35-year-old superstar celebrates completing seven years in WWE

A WWE Superstar recently completed seven years in the Stamford-based company.

The name in question is Xia Li. The Chinese wrestler's last in-ring appearance was against Becky Lynch on the November 20 edition of Monday Night RAW. The two female superstars put on a highly entertaining match. Despite all her effort, Li fell short, as the Grand Slam Champion secured a hard-fought win.

Xia Li recently took to her Instagram to wish herself happy seven years in the company. She signed her WWE contract in 2017 and made her debut competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in a losing cause against current AEW star Mercedes Martinez. The 35-year-old shared multiple images from her match against Becky Lynch:

"Happy 7 years.⚔️😈⚔️," wrote Xia Li.

Xia Li has not competed in a match for well over a month now. It will be interesting to see when she returns to WWE television.

Stevie Richards criticizes WWE for the match between Xia Li and Candice LeRae

Xia Li and Candice LeRae featured in a singles match on the October 30, 2023, edition of RAW. Li knocked out her opponent with a devastating Roundhouse kick. The official declared the Chinese Superstar the winner of the match as LeRae could no longer compete.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, former WWE star Stevie Richards criticized the spot heavily. He questioned the company about the idea behind such a finish.

"What's the first thing this medical dude does? 'I'm gonna grab your head! I'm gonna twist it!' What the hell are you doing? [laughs] I hate to laugh. This is just so stupid. This is stupid. Oh my God. Like Randy Orton said to Kofi Kingston: stupid, stupid, stupid. But really, I mean, in all seriousness, what are we doing here?"

He further questioned Johnny Gargano for not showing up while his wife got knocked out during the match:

"Where in the world is he [Johnny Gargano]? Where is he? Why isn't he coming out? Why isn't he running out? Why didn't he stop the match? Why isn't he checking on his wife? And this guy here [WWE trainer], I would protect her from him because he's gonna do more damage than Xia Li did to Candice if he keeps giving her medical attention! It's so silly."

What are your views regarding the controversial finish? Sound off in the comments section below.

